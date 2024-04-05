MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT TO BROADCAST THE SECOND LEG OF THE QUARTER FINAL MATCH (CAF) OF MAMELODI SUNDOWNS AND YOUNG AFRICANS USING VAR TECHNOLOGY

Johannesburg – Friday, 5 April 2024 – SABC Sport, host broadcaster for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in South Africa, is proud to announce that the second leg of the quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, will be the very first production by SABC Sport, to incorporate Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the presentation of the match.

SABC Sport will broadcast the match live today at 20h00 on SABC 3. The usage of VAR is a key milestone for SABC Sport as this is a technology enabled match official in association football who assists the referee by reviewing decisions using video footage and providing advice to the referee based on those reviews. VAR system keep a record of reviewable incidents and communicate the outcome of a review to broadcasters.

Ms. Keletso Totlhanyo, Head of SABC Sport stated, “This is a very exciting development for SABC Sport and will add a whole new dimension to this league. SABC Sport continuously explores thrilling and innovative ways to present football matches to our diverse audiences. Our teams have been trained to incorporate VAR in the presentation of the match and we promise great entertainment to our viewers”.

