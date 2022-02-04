MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT TO BROADCAST THE AFCON 2021 FINAL

Johannesburg – Friday, 4 February 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the broadcast of the AFCON 2021 final on Sunday, 6 February 2022 between Senegal and Egypt at 21:00 on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, SABC 1 and TelkomONE.

The tournament has been the ultimate showcase of Africa’s finest football talent, who plough their trade on leading global platforms and the performances have been nothing short of world-class. The stage is set for the final to take place at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé in Cameroon where two of the best strikers in World football today, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt will clash in a highly anticipated battle. It’s Mane vs Mo in this challenge of the titans as their nations fight it out to be crowned the new kings of African football.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is excited to showcase our African stars to the SABC viewers. AFCON 2021 has really showcased the development of soccer on the African continent, and it delights us to bring a broadcast of this quality to the homes of all South Africans. Once again, SABC Sport has showcased its commitment to its viewers and we believe that this is just the beginning of a year filled with action packed content on the SABC Sport channel.”

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

