MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT TO BROADCAST THE 2021/22 CRICKET INBOUND TOUR

Johannesburg – Thursday, 25 November 2021 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the broadcast of the 2021/22 of international inbound tours for 2021/22 season. The season-opening ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands will take place at 10:00am on Friday 26 November at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The Proteas then face India in the unmissable test series starting on 17 December to 21 December at Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg followed by the 2nd test from 26 December to 30 December 2021 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The 3rd test will take place from 3 January to 7 January at Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg.

In March/April 2022, the Proteas and Bangladesh line up to renew their rivalry in a two (2) match test series. Times and venues are yet to be announced.

The inbound international tour will wrap up with the women Protea contingent, led by captain Dané van Niekerk, against the West Indies Women and the India A team, taking place in March/April 2022 with 5 ODI matches planned.

Gary Rathbone, General Manager of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is thrilled to announce the partnership with Cricket South Africa and looks forward to showcasing a season of world class cricket. The inclusion of the Cricket Inbound Tour to the SABC Sport schedule will certainly enhance our summer offering and we look forward to bringing world class cricket action to the screens of all South Africans everywhere.”

Spectators can catch all the LIVE action on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, S3 and Radio 2000 and also available on TelkomOne. While game updates will also be available on RSG and Umhlobo Wenene FM from 26 November 2021 to 11 April 2022.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to the millions of South African citizens.

