MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT RECOGNISED AT THE PROMAX AFRICA AWARDS

SABC SPORT RECOGNISED AT THE PROMAX AFRICA AWARDS

Johannesburg-Friday, 4 November 2022– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that SABC Sport was recognised and scooped a silver award for the best sport promo for the #Weloveithere Football campaign at the Promax Africa awards last night.

#Weloveithere Football campaign promo was developed with the strategic objective to ensure that it effectively retain the SABC Sportbrand’s existing audiences and attract new ones.

The key message delivered by this award-winning promo was that SABC Sport is the ultimate football home of the nation. Through the #Weloveithere Football campaign, SABC Sport has consistently delivered a wide range of local and international football spectacles and firmly established itself as the preferred home for football lovers due to its attractive basket of football content.

The SABC Group Executive for Video Entertainment, Merlin Naicker stated that “#Weloveithere campaign is the SABC Sport’s universal football landing proposition. As such, we have been intentional from the onset that we speak to all football lovers in a language they speak, across all platforms with a key focus of being an inclusive and credible football destination for our audiences as well as partners. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the SABC team and the creative agency who worked tirelessly around the clock to deliver only the best, concluded Naicker”.

This recognition resonates with the SABC Sport brand personality of being dependable, accessible and exciting.

