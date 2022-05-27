MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT OFFERS ANOTHER SPECTACULAR WEEKEND LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Friday, 27 May 2022 – SABC Sport, with its promise to be the preferred home of sports, continues to deliver spectacular weekend sport line up of the highest standard. This weekend is filled with action packed sporting events covering the Basketball African League (BAL) matches, local and international football fixtures comprising of Hollywoodbets Super League, Nedbank Cup final, English Football League Championship and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Football and Rugby.

The weekend kicks off with the BAL Play-off match of Zamalek vs FAP at 18h00 live on SABC Sport on DTT channel 4 and Openview 124, followed by BAL Elevate Showcase at 21h30 accessible on the same channels. BAL fans can also enjoy the final match of the league on Saturday, 28 May 2022, between US Monastir and Petro de Luanda at 18h00 live on SABC Sport on DTT Channel 4, Openview 124 and TelkomONE.

SABC Sport’s, #WeLoveItHere football basket, will offer exhilarating football action and starting with two HollywoodBets Super League offerings, commencing with City Ladies and Coal City Wizards tackling each other live on SABC Sport on DTT channel4, Openview 124 and TelkomONE.

The second match of Hollywoodbets Super League will feature Thunderbirds and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC on Saturday, 28 May 2022, at 14h30 live on SABC 1, SABC Sport Channel on DTT Channel 4 and TelkomONE. The game will also be livestreamed on SABC Sport digital pages.

On the same day, SABC Sport will broadcast the much-anticipated Nedbank Cup final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants at 17h30 live on SABC 1 and SABC radio stations.

The Heritage Rugby offering will also allow viewers to indulge in the finest local talent on the rugby field as East Rand United take on North-West University on Saturday at 15h15 on SABC Sport on DTT Channel 4, Openview 124 and via TelkomONE. This anticipated encounter will also rebroadcast at 19h45 on SABC 2.

On Sunday, SABC Sport will offer a perfect double header starting with the PSL promotion-relegation playoff, where Cape Town All Stars will face the University of Pretoria on SABC 1 at 14h30. The English Championships playoff final match will also take the centre stage with Nottingham Forest FC and Huddersfield Town FC, battling it out to secure a place in the next season of the EPL. This match will broadcast on SABC Sport DTT channel 4, Openview 124 and will also be available on TelkomOne at 17h30. SABC Sport will also on Sunday broadcast the prestigious awards ceremony conferred the by PSL to honour South African football players at 21h00.

The new week will kick off on a high note with the final encounter of the CAF Champions League, in which Al Ahly SC will face Wydad AC on Monday, 30 May 2022 live on SABC 1 at 21h00. And if European football is your game, catch the repeat of this Saturday’s European Champion’s League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Liverpool’s LFC TV, on the SABC Sport Channel from 21h00.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

