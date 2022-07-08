MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT NOTES AN ERROR IN SCHEDULING THE BROADCAST OF WEEKLY GAMING SERIES

Johannesburg-Friday, 8 July 2022–SABC Sport would like to apologise for the non-transmission of the weekly gaming series, VS Gaming, which was due to broadcast on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 at 17h30 on SABC 3.

The first episode will now be broadcast on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 at 18h00 on SABC 3. VS Gaming Weekly is a variety show that shines a spotlight on the gaming industry in South Africa. The weekly series which is hosted by Okay Wasabi and Sibu Mpanza will also be repeated on SABC 1 on Wednesdays at 23h00, Fridays at 22h00 on SABC Sport Channel and again on Saturdays at 11h00 on the same channel.

In episode 1 we talk to the first e-Diski Festival winner, we take a look back at what happened at the VS Gaming e-Diski Festival and comedian Mojak Lehoko takes a go at Cuphead.

