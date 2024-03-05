MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT MOURNS THE PASSING OF SIPHIWE MKHONZA

Johannesburg – Tuesday 5 March 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened by the passing of renowned SABC Sport analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza. SABC Sport’s management team was informed by a family representative of the passing Mr Mkhonza during the early hours of this morning. The family has since issued an official statement, which partly reads:

“Mkhonza affectionally known as “Dr Mnandi” from his current employer SABC, has been suffering from kidney infection for a long time. Siphiwe was off-sick for a while and was unable to work due to illness. He will be missed by his colleagues and followers/viewers/listeners.”

Mr Mkhonza was an analyst for SABC Sport’s live soccer matches on Soccer Zone and Laduma, as well as a guest sports commentator on Sport Night Amplified on METRO FM.

The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and colleagues’.

