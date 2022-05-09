MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT LAUNCHES NEW EXCITING SPORT PROGRAMMES ON METRO FM AND RADIO 2000

Johannesburg – Saturday, 7 May 2022 – SABC Sport will launch exciting new weekdays sport programmes on METRO FM and Radio 2000 from Monday, 9 May 2022 at 18h00-19h00.

The new METRO FM sports show, ‘METRO FM Sport Night Amplified with Andile’ is a positive change to maintain optimal performance of SABC Sport and METRO FM brands. It is also a strategic response to the highly competitive and fragmented media environment. Andile Ncube who has made an incredible mark as one of the country’s best Sports radio and television Presenters, will deliver the show. His versatility allows him to relate easily to the diverse audiences on both SABC radio and television sport platforms.

The new show will not only feature the news related to matches and players of various sporting codes but will also focus on featuring key educational elements of the sporting business such as the acquisition of sponsorships for clubs and how they make revenue. In addition, amplified listener engagement will be prioritised in this programme through voice notes, direct calls in studio as well as thought-provoking analytical discussions which extend into digital platforms.

Radio 2000’s ‘Game Time’ presented by Motshidisi Mohono is set to deliver a cross-generational appeal to the stations’ audience. Motshidisi Mohono is an award-winning Sport Broadcaster who has vast experience in various established sport environments. She brings a wealth of knowledge in different sporting codes to the show making her a perfect fit to present the magazine show. The programme will include features such as sport news updates, audience interaction, in depths interviews and sport trivia.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said that “our strategic focus is to ensure that we optimally use our various platforms to become the ultimate sporting home to the nation. Metro FM and Radio 2000 are some of the strategic platforms that allows us to meet the needs of our audiences and achieve our strategic business objectives which reflect our continuous commitment to stay in tune with and relevant to our audiences. We always prioritise our listeners in our content plan and at times this necessitates certain changes to deliver unforgettable sporting news and events driven by world class presenters.”

Rathbone added that “these new programmes symbolise our continued efforts of making SABC Sport a vibrant and dynamic home for all South African sports fans.”

SABC Sport remains well placed to deliver on sports content for the benefit of the millions of diverse audiences looking for entertainment.

