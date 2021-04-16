MEDIA STATEMENT SABC SPORT CATERS ANOTHER WEEKEND SPORTING FEAST

Johannesburg – Friday, 16 April 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Sport division is pleased to deliver another weekend of sensational sports viewing to its audiences. This weekend will see a mix of different sporting codes including, football and rugby matches.

Football lovers will be treated with a variety of matches comprising of both local and international flavours. The first football match for the weekend will be between the Pretoria Callies and Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup at 15h00 on SABC 1.

As announced yesterday, the SABC is excited that the SABC Sport channel and 19 SABC radio stations are now available on Openview.

On Openview channel 124 and SABC 3 this weekend, sports audiences will be treated to the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at 18h00. The Bundesliga match between Borussia MG vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast on Saturday at 15:00. The first FA Cup 1st Semi Final: Chelsea vs Manchester City will broadcast at 18h00 on the same platforms.

SABC 2 will add to the menu, the broadcast of the Rugby Top 14 match between Castres and Toulouse at 16h00 on Saturday. The Second Nedbank Cup semi-finals will close off the weekend on Sunday, 18 April 2021 at 15h00 on SABC 1 with a match between Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tshakuma Tsa Madzivhandila.

