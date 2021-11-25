MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT BROADCASTS THE DAVIS CUP FINALS 2021

Johannesburg – Thursday, 25 November 2021 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the broadcast of the Davis Cup Finals 2021. This multi-location format will take place at three venues namely Innsbruck (Austria), Turin (Italy) and Madrid (Spain) from 25 November to 5 December 2021 and you can catch all the action LIVE on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124 and TelkomONE.

The ties will be contested in a best-of-three rubbers format (two singles and a doubles match) and will be played on one day with Canada and Sweden set to clash at 6pm on Thursday, 25 November LIVE on SABC Sport. With a total of 25 matches to be played, viewers can look forward to an action-packed competition with world class tennis players including the top seed, Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and second seed, Daniil Medvedev (Russia) battling it out on the indoor hard courts.

Gary Rathbone, General Manager of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is committed to bringing world class content to the screens of our viewers and we are really proud to showcase the Davis Cup Finals 2021. We believe that this is representation of our immense love for the game and our continuous commitment to making global formats more accessible to our viewers. The Davis Cup will certainly enhance our thriving summer sport offering and we are delighted to present the best in world tennis to our viewers.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to the millions of South African citizens.

Ends

Follow SABC Sport on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513