MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT BIDS MOTSHIDISI MOHONO FAREWELL

Johannesburg – Friday, 24 March 2023 – SABC Sport regrets to announce the resignation of Motshidisi Mohono as host of the Game Time on Radio 2000 effective 31 March 2023.

Ms. Mohono has been with SABC Sport for a period of one year, and unfortunately, due to other contractual obligations and responsibilities, she has opted to leave SABC.

Ms. Keletso Totlhanyo, SABC Sport’s General Manager said, “The SABC would like to wish Ms. Mohono well in her future endeavors and would like to thank her for keeping our sports audience entertained, informed and educated”.

The new host for Game Time on Radio 2000 will be announced soon.

