MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT ANNOUNCE THE RE-LAUNCH OF SOCCERZONE

Johannesburg – Monday, 4 April 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the re-launch of its flagship show, Soccerzone. The show was first launched in 1997 and is the longest running soccer review show in South Africa.

With cross-generational appeal and decades of impact on our audiences, Soccerzone has embedded itself in the legacy of the SABC. It has maintained its authority on soccer conversations in South Africa over the years and given a multitude of sport personalities a platform to showcase their talent.

Today marks a new era for Soccerzone anchored by seasoned South African television and radio broadcaster, Andile Ncube. He will be joined by former footballer turned analyst, Phumudzo Manenzhe whose unmatched versatility will oversee both soccer analysis and commentary. Simphiwe Dludlu, head coach of the University of Technology’s women’s team, SA National Women’s U17 team and SA National Women’s U20 assistant coach joins the team as the second analyst. The on-air team will be completed by Buyile Gqubule; a former award-winning and seasoned referee who spent 19 years officiating in the professional football ranks in South Africa. Gqubule is also currently a SAFA Match Commissioner and an instructor in the Local Football Association.

The format of the show will also be enhanced with a key focus on digital platforms, viewer interaction and custom content. The above stated improvements to the format will see more consumer competitions, provoking analytical discussions and ultimately bridging the gap between the show and the fans.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is dedicated to broadcasting world-class content to all our viewers and we know that Soccerzone has contributed greatly to the performance of SABC Sport for many years. We are at the dawn of a new season for Soccerzone and we are confident that the introduction of the new format will take our Monday night show to new heights and entertain our soccer loving audience in a manner they have not experienced before”.

SABC Sport is excited to announce that the very first broadcast of the re-launched Soccerzone will air on Monday, 4 April 2022 at 20:00 on SABC Sport available on the DTT Channel 4, Openview channel 124 as well as livestreamed on your mobile devices via TelkomONE and the SABC Sport Facebook page to ensure access for all South African citizens. Viewers can also catch the show on SABC 1 at 22:00 on 4 April 2022.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

