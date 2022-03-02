MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT ACQUIRES NETBALL WORLD CUP 2023 TO ENSURE ACCESSABILITY FOR ALL SOUTH AFRICANS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 2 March 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce that it will be broadcasting the Netball World Cup 2023. The announcement comes after a media launch which was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre earlier today. The tournament is due to be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6, 2023.

The rights acquired by SABC Sport include the opening and closing ceremonies, opening games, 1 (one) selected match on days Proteas do not play, all Proteas matches, the semi-finals and the final including daily highlights packages. A wrap-up video will broadcast at the end of each match day and will include a mix of highlights, interviews and the group standings.

All the action will be broadcast live on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, S3 and TelkomONE.

To enhance the viewer experience, SABC Sport will provide Telkom with the 2023 Netball World Cup feed to stream on their digital platform, TelkomONE in South Africa.

Wanda Mkhize, Executive Smart Home and Content said “This is an enormously exciting initiative for us, not only because of Telkom’s dedicated support of – and investment in – South African Netball, but also because it is another occasion to reflect the unique partnership, we have with the SABC and the impact we collectively have on making premium content, such as the Netball World Cup, available to all South Africans.”

With 16 nations competing in 60 matches over the 10-day period SABC Sport is confident that the tournament will culminate into a phenomenal viewing experience for its audiences.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “As SABC Sport, we pride ourselves on providing South Africans with access to sport of national interest, and the acquisition of the 2023 Netball World Cup has just reaffirmed our brand mission. As a country, we are very proud to host the tournament in Cape Town – a first on the African continent, and as SABC Sport, we believe that it’s imperative that every South African is given access to world class sport content. We look forward to inspiring the nation and instilling national pride by making the Netball World Cup 2023 available to all”

The SABC remains committed to broadcast sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

Ends

Follow SABC Sport on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513