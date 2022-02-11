MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT ACQUIRES CAF BROADCAST RIGHTS FOR OVER 400 FIXTURES

Johannesburg – Friday, 11 February 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the acquisition of CAF broadcast rights that sees over 400 African football fixtures included in its schedule. The rights include the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, CAF Super Cup, CAF Women’s African Cup of Nations, CAF Women’s Champions League, CAF African Nations Championship, CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, CAF Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, and CAF Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Upcoming Schedule:
|CAF Champions League
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Time
|11 February 2022
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|Al Hilal
|18:00
|12 February 2022
|Wydad Athletic Club
|Sagrada Esperança
|10:30
|12 February 2022
|Raja Casablanca
|AmaZulu
|21:00
|13 February 2022
|ES Tunis
|Jwaneng Galaxy
|07:00
|13 February 2022
|Horoya
|Setif
|15:00
|18 February 2022
|Al Hilal
|Al Ahly
|18:00
|18 February 2022
|AmaZulu
|Horoya
|21:00
|19 February 2022
|ES Setif
|Raja Casablanca
|07:00
|19 February 2022
|Al Merikkh
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|15:00
|CAF Confederations Cup
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Time
|13 February 2022
|Orlando Pirates
|JS Saoura
|18:00
|19 February 2022
|Zanaco FC
|Pyramids FC
|15:00
|19 February 2022
|Al Ittihad
|Orlando Pirates
|18:00
All the action will be available on SABC Sport Channel 4 on DTT, Openview 124, and TelkomONE, with live commentary and live updates provided by Phalaphala FM, Motweding FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, TruFM, MetroFM, and Radio 2000.
Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to the millions of South African citizens and the introduction of CAF to its offering is indicative of the purpose of our brand. CAF tournaments are the ultimate showcase for African football and the access SABC Sport is delivering to all South Africans has certainly created exciting times for Africa as a footballing continent. It has become more evident that the playing field is being leveled by giving South African viewers access to world-class content without subscription fees.”
The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.
