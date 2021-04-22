MEDIA STATEMENT SABC SENDS ITS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF IAN WESSELS AND GRANT SHAKOANE

Johannesburg – Thursday, 22 April 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with sadness of the passing of Mr. Ian Wessels and Mr. Grant Shakoane.

Mr. Wessels, who at the time of his passing was a presenter on RSG, was best known for his talk show ‘Loslippig’ and the legal show ‘Regsake’. He started his career in broadcasting at Radio Heidelberg and joined RSG in 2009. He loved all aspects of radio and was the author of three books.

Mr. Shakoane fondly known on the airwaves as “Shebabadoo Shebaba” was an inspirational voice on radio for many emerging broadcasters. He was one of the first 12 on-air personalities on METRO FM in 1986 when the station was founded and hosted the popular Sunday show, The GS Connection between 09:00 and 12:00.

Both Mr. Wessels and Mr. Shakoane made a great contribution during their tenure at the SABC and the industry at large.

The SABC management and staff would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Wessels and Shakoane families. May their souls rest in peace.

