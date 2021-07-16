MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SECURES RIGHTS TO CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL – MATCH TO BE LIVE ON SABC 1 AND SABC RADIO STATIONS

Johannesburg – Friday, 16 July 2021 – The South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is very pleased to announce that, after successful commercial negotiations with Supersport today, the CAF Champions League Final will be shown live on SABC 1 tomorrow 17 July 2021, with match build-up at 8pm and kickoff at 9pm.

The public broadcaster wishes Kaizer Chiefs the best of luck for the final and we hope the knowledge that the whole country will be watching them will inspire the team to greater heights.

