MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF TALENTED BROADCASTER MS PEARL SHONGWE

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 9 November 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), has learnt with sadness, of the passing of multi-talented and versatile broadcaster Ms Pearl Shongwe. Over the years, Ms Shongwe has been an invaluable member of the SABC family, having presented the children’s sport show ‘Sports Buzz’ as well co-anchoring the news and current affairs programme ‘Weekend Live’. In addition, she also served as a sports host of “Sports Live” on the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

She also anchored the hugely popular show ‘One Day Leader’ on SABC 1. At the time of her untimely death, Ms Shongwe was a newsreader and presenter on the popular radio and television shows ‘The Touchdown’ show on Metro FM and SABC 1’s youth programme ‘Daily Thetha’, respectively.

Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM Business Manager said “Words cannot explain how great a loss it is for Metro FM, of this beautiful, vibrant and intelligent woman. It was a privilege to work with Pearl, for those that had the opportunity to meet her. She was a rising star, and still had a lot to offer in the industry. We wish to send our condolences to the family, her colleagues, our listeners and everyone who was close to her. She may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

Mr Moshoeshoe Monare the Group Executive for News and Current Affairs stated “She was a presenter of great talent and was a real team player”.

Ms Shongwe, who was also a well-known voice over artist made her mark in the media industry and will be deeply missed by the audiences she served and the colleagues with whom she worked, across the different SABC platforms. Her impact will be remembered for a long time to come.

The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe family, her friends and colleagues.

