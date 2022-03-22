MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SADDENDED BY PASSING OF JOURNALIST AND BROADCASTER, MR. LUZUKO KOTI

Johannesburg – Tuesday 22 March 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened to learn of the passing of journalist and seasoned broadcaster, Mr. Luzuko Koti.

LZK, as he was popularly known during his tenure on Umhlobo Wenene FM, began his career at the SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM, as a radio current affairs producer in 1998 and later became a Senior Reporter (News) in 1999-2003. In 2004, Mr. Koti was appointed Television Assignments Editor in the SABC’s Port Elizabeth newsroom until his resignation in 2005. He was highly regarded by his peers and he mentored many young journalists who joined the SABC as interns. He also dabbled in radio presentation for Umhlobo Wenene FM where he produced and presented youth weekend entertainment programmes between 2003 and 2005.

On 1 August 2021 he returned to the SABC following his appointment as Business Manager for Channel Africa, where he served the SABC’s continental radio service with distinction until his untimely death.

Ms. Nada Wotshela, the SABC’s Group Executive for Radio stated “The loss of Luzuko is devastating as he had returned to the organisation at a point where it is undergoing a transformation and was leading a key radio service for the SABC. Led by his passionate and assiduous nature, he had big plans for the turnaround of the brand which he was only starting to implement. He was truly respected by his peers and friends alike, and his love for Africa and passion for socio-political discourse will be sorely missed”.

The SABC sends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Koti during this difficult time.

