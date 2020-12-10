MEDIA STATEMENT – SABC RESOLVING HACKING OF ITS TV LICENCE WEBSITE AND APOLOGISES TO THE PUBLIC

SABC RESOLVING HACKING OF ITS TV LICENCE WEBSITE AND APOLOGISES TO THE PUBLIC

Johannesburg – Thursday, 10 December 2020 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is aware of the TV license website, www.tvlicences.co.za hack. The problem is being prioritised and urgently dealt with by the Corporation.

The SABC would like to appeal to the public not to leave their personal details on the website until this matter is resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

END

Issued By: Group Communication

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Spokesperson)

seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 |C. 073 688 1590