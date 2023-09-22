MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RENEWS ITS 404 NEWS CHANNEL

Johannesburg – Friday, 22 September 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is thrilled to announce the renewal of its 404 News channel available on DSTV, cementing an exclusive content carriage agreement that promises to keep redefining the broadcasting landscape.

For our audience without access to pay TV, SABC will offer a multi-lingual 24-hour news channel (SABC Lehae) available on DTT and DTH. The channel’s value proposition will be extended with an addition of the English language to make the product diverse and appealing to reflect South African demographics.

