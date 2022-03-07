MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC REFUTES CLAIMS MADE BY SUNDAY WORLD ARTICLE ‘METRO FM GETS TBO TOUCH BACK AT R480 000 PER MONTH’

Johannesburg – Monday, 07 March 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) refutes the claims made in yesterday’s Sunday World article titled ‘Metro FM gets Tbo Touch back at R480 000 per month’.

The public broadcaster rejects this deliberate misinformation as it is misleading and factually incorrect. The SABC’s GCEO does not get involved in line up negotiations, as that is the job of programme managers and business managers. In addition, the SABC does not pay car allowances and other fringe benefits to freelancers.

The SABC’s radio stations are guided by EXCO approved standardized freelance rates, which would not see anyone earning even half of the amount quoted in the newspaper. Lastly independent contractors do not get involved in soliciting sales and sponsorship, as the SABC does not have a commission scheme that covers individuals outside of Sales staff.

