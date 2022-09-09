MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO STATIONS CREATING LINKS TO CELEBRATE OUR HERITAGE

Johannesburg – Friday, 9 September 2022 – The SABC’s radio giants, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Ikwekwezi, Munghana Lonene, Thobela FM, Motsweding and Lesedi FM will participate in various simulcasts, demonstrating the SABC’s commitment to a diverse and united society.

The first simulcast between the SABC’s top two PBS stations, Ukhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM, is scheduled for 10 September 2022. Sgiya Ngengoma will be simulcast on Umhlobo Wenene FM from 09h00 – 12h00. Five other Ukhozi FM programmes will be broadcast on other radio stations as follows:

Date/Time Show Format Station 10-Sep-22 09h00 – 12h00 Sgiya Ngengoma Simulcast Umhlobo wenene 16-Sep-22 09h00 – 12h00 Jabulujule Live Broadcast Ligwalagwala/Ikwekwezi 23-Sep-22 12h30 – 15h00 Dankie 12-3 Simulcast Munghana/Thobela 26-Sep-22 06h00 – 09h00 VABS Simulcast Umhlobo Wenene 30-Sep-22 15h00 – 18h00 WNB Simulcast Motsweding/Lesedi

Ms Nada Wotshela, Group Executive of SABC Radio says, “Driving heritage and culture remain a priority for SABC Radio. The power of our portfolio of brands, in terms of reach and impact, remain unmatched in the industry. For this reason, we are able to use innovative collaborations to ensure that the sounds of our unity in diversity are heard across some of the biggest radio stations in the country. In addition, this initiative will assist us to drive listenership across our platforms and introduce listeners in other parts of the country to the diversity that only SABC Radio can provide.”

Besides the simulcasts, each station will have its own unique Heritage Month offerings, the details of which can be found on the stations’ websites and social media platforms.

END

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing) NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513