MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO PORTFOLIO WELCOMES THE 111 NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2022 RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg-Wednesday, 7 September 2022-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio portfolio has once again cemented its authority within the radio broadcasting industry by recording the highest number of the nominations for the 2022 Radio Awards.

Yesterday, SABC Radio received a total of 111 nominations from a total of 28 categories of the Radio Awards. These nominations are an indication that SABC radio brands continue to dominate a broadcast environment characterised by increased competition.

Group Executive for SABC Radio, Ms Nada Wotshela stated, “We are delighted for this recognition. It is commendable that despite our dominance over many years, our teams have continued to strengthen our on-air programming and off-air activities to deliver a quality product to our audiences. Therefore, this kind of recognition does not come as a surprise considering the hard work that the teams provide”.

“Also, our great strides align with our commitment to deliver our mandate and cater to the demanding and ever-changing needs of our highly valued audiences on all our radio stations. We understand the impact of market cannibalization and the fact that our audiences are exposed to various media options. As a result, we are compelled to continuously explore industry standards and acceptable means to ensure that we keep our audiences captivated on our platforms”, concluded Wotshela.

The SABC Radio portfolio remains committed to ensure optimal performance of its brands against competing stations within their footprint.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 071 877 0513