MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO PORTFOLIO RECORDS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL STORY AT THE RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg – Sunday, 3 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio portfolio recorded yet another successful story following the announcement of the 2023 Radio Awards Winners last night at Sandton Convention Centre.

The SABC won a total of 20 awards for its cream of the crop on-air talent and content producing expertise in programming across various radio stations. In addition, Programmes Manager for Lotus FM, Mr. Alvin Pillay and Umhlobo Wenene’s former Veteran Presenter Nomthunzi Vuza were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their immense and meaningful contribution in the radio industry over the years. Ukhozi FM’s Neliswa Cele and 5FM’s Nick Archibald were also inducted as the Bright Stars for 2023.

The SABC’s biggest PBS Station with more than 7 million listeners, Ukhozi FM penned a brilliant tale by scooping the Station of the Year award in the PBS category and MyStation-Most Votes award.

The SABC Group Executive of Radio Ms. Nada Wotshela is delighted and stated that “The importance of SABC radio as a primary source of news and information for most South Africans can never be over emphasised, and it has been incredible witnessing how this is reflected by events of this nature where experts in the industry and our audiences duly recognise the great work that our teams are doing. It is more rewarding knowing that despite the difficult trading period that we are experiencing as a public service broadcaster, the quality of our service and commitment to delivering on a mandate bestowed upon us is not compromised”.

Wotshela added, “I am more proud by the consistency that SABC radio portfolio team displays every year to ensure that they keep the South African citizens captivated to our platforms”.

SABC Radio remains committed to inform, educate, and entertain the South African citizens with meaningful and developmental content through a mix of programming genres including music, drama, documentaries, magazine, and variety shows.

A full list of the winners is available on www.radioawards.co.za .

