MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO PORTFOLIO MAINTAINS ITS DOMINANCE IN THE MARKET WITH 107 NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2023 RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg-Saturday, 7 October 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio portfolio once again reaffirmed its status as a dominant player in the radio broadcasting industry by receiving 107 nominations for the 2023 Radio Awards.

These nominations, which cut across a variety of categories, attest to the SABC radio brands’ ability to provide engaging and quality content in the ever-evolving landscape of radio broadcasting.

Acting Group Executive for SABC Radio, Mr. Siphelele Sixaso stated, “this recognition is a great honour for the Corporation. It is with profound gratitude that I take this opportunity to acknowledge our on-air talent as well as those working behind the scenes to ensure that our radio brands remain at the forefront of the industry whilst delivering exceptionally on our mandate. In addition to continuing to attract the best talent, we look forward to being a training ground for aspiring radio pioneers and a broadcaster of choice for millions of listeners.”

In an environment where media consumption habits are constantly developing, the SABC Radio portfolio remains committed to staying ahead of the curve in terms of innovation and providing quality content aimed at enhancing audience engagement and growing its radio brands.

Radio-Awards-2023-Finalists-List_004-5-October-2023

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 159