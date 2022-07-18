MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC RADIO CELEBRATES AND REMEMBERS THE LEGACY OF NELSON MANDELA ON NELSON MANDELA INTERNATIONAL DAY THROUGH GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITIES

Johannesburg – Monday, 18 July 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), is today and throughout the month of July, commemorating the legacy of the late South African President Nelson Mandela on Nelson Mandela International Day, along with millions of South Africans.

In celebrating with this year’s theme of “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are” in mind, the SABC through its radio stations, is involved in initiatives with social and commercial partners to give back.

The below radio stations in partnership with Lucky Star, are executing the Shine On campaign for the month July. Each station will identify an NGO/NPO that will receive R10,000.00 in a form donation in cash. Radio stations are using different mechanics to identify the beneficiaries:

Ukhozi FM Umhlobo Wenene FM Lesedi FM Motsweding FM Thobela FM

Metro FM is executing its ‘Random Act of Kindness’ campaign. Listeners are encouraged to share their Mandela Day plans on the METRO FM’s social media platforms using the hashtag #METROFMMandelaDay. The winning listener will receive R5000 for the registered charity they plan to visit on Mandela day.

Munghana Lonene FM in partnership with Kingpin Financial Services is handing over a Creche, house and Tribal Office at Elim on the 18th of July 2022 as part of Mandela Day celebrations.

Phalaphala FM is concluding its borehole competition by donating a borehole to a winning community on the 18th of July 2022.

Lesedi FM is partnering with the SABC’s CSI department, Lifeline and GoG for the Nelson Mandela Day. The activation will be at a child headed home identified and requested by the school to be assisted.

Motsweding FM will be doing their 67 minutes on-air, by giving up and coming deejays an opportunity to be on-air for 67 minutes during their prime time shows.

Radio 2000 is partnering with the Miriam Makeba Centre for Girls, to help renovate the institution and help bring it back to full operation. The Makeba Centre for Girls was founded by Dr. Miriam Makeba to provide a home for destitute and/or abused girls between the ages 11-18 years.

SAfm is embarking on a school shoes drive between the 18th – 22nd of July 2022, in partnership with life changing projects. Listeners are requested to drop off shoes at 18 Iris, 3rd Avenue, Heatherdale AH, Akasia in Pretoria North.

Lotus FM will support the Phoenix animal day care treatment by hosting a donation drive at Woodview Primary School from 06h00 – 15h00. Listeners are encouraged to donate Cat/Dog food, blankets, De-Wormers, Tick and Flea Treatments.

Ligwalagwala FM is refurbishing a house of one of the elders in Nelspruit and Ikwekwezi FM will visit a soup kitchen in Mpumalanga.

Ukhozi FM in partnership with the Collen Mashabane foundation is donating four houses for the month of July.

Umhlobo Wenene FM is concluding painting Cawen High School, which has the highest and consistent pass rate amongst township schools in Gqeberha in partnership with Plascon. In addition, Umhlobo Wenene FM along with SABC 1 programme Xpressionz, identified a child-headed household and a house was built in partnership with a foundation. The handover will take place today.

5FM is partnering with the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) to encourage high schools to take part in the ‘Nelson Mandela Civvies Day, Powered by 5FM’. The station has identified the NMF’s ‘Each 1 Feed 1’ cause as the perfect opportunity to send a call to all South Africans to assist the NMF by contributing to an existing food distribution network and donating essential products through various collection points across the country.

SABC Radio will continue to not only provide thought provoking and emotive programming, but will arise to the occasion and work with communities and other organisation’s, as it keeps the spirit of Madiba alive.

Ends

Issued on Behalf of SABC Corporate

Media Enquiries: Ms. Ndileka Cola (Head of Communications & Stakeholder Relations)

ColaNK@sabc.co.za/073 376 8758