MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC PLATFORMS, PROGRAMMES AND PERSONALITIES NOMINEES IN 19TH ANNUAL SUNDAY TIMES GENNEXT SURVEY

Johannesburg – Friday, 15 September 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to be nominated in various categories at the 19th Annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, through its radio and television platforms, as well as personalities who work for the public broadcaster.

The SABC has been acknowledged in the following categories:

Coolest Company to work for 2023 – SABC.

Coolest Kids TV Channels 2023 – SABC 1.

Coolest Radio Stations 2023 – Motsweding FM, Radio 2000, Thobela FM, Lesedi FM, 5fm, Good Hope FM and METRO FM.

Coolest Local TV Programmes/Series 2023 – Skeem Saam and Uzalo.

Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2023 – Lerato Kganyago / LKG (METRO FM), Selbeyonce/Selby Mkhize (Ukhozi FM), Somizi Mhlongo (METRO FM) and Thuso Motaung (Lesedi FM).

The SABC wishes its radio personalities, programmes and platforms the best and looks forward to the announcement of winners on 24 September 2023.

