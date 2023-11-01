MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC PARTNERS WITH NELSON MANDELA BAY MUNICIPALITY FOR INAGUARAL ‘SABC HALF MARATHON’

Gqeberha – Wednesday, 1 November 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is excited to announce its inaugural ‘SABC Half Marathon’ in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape and the Vukani Multi Sports Club, who are the official race organizers.

The ‘SABC Half Marathon’ will take place on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Kings Beach, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and will compromise of a 21km, 10km run and a 5km fun walk or run and will be broadcast live on SABC radio stations Umhlobo Wenene FM, trufm and Radio 2000. This all-exciting half marathon race serves as another opportunity for the SABC to engage with its audiences.

Registration fee for the race is R120 for a 21km and R80 for participants over 60 years old. The 10km run is R80 and the 5km is R50. The theme of this year’s race is ‘PHAKAMA’, which means to ‘stand up’. The SABC regards this theme is a clarion call for all participants to rally behind any because they believe in. In establishing this event, the SABC and its partners are cognisant of the existence of the social ills that the South African citizens are facing and registering for this half marathon, one can run to raise further awareness and stand up against Gender-based Violence, the rising numbers of crime and unemployment.

A portion of the proceeds from registration fees will go towards the Thuthuzela Rape Crisis Centre which is a centre for rape victims at Dora Nginza Hospital precinct in the Nelson Mandela Bay/ Gqeberha and Tree of Joy; an initiative that aims to provide a Christmas gift to those in Port Elizabeth who otherwise would not receive one.

The overall prize money for the race, spread across all categories is R50 000, and is sponsored by Nedbank.

Ms Ayanda Makaula, SABC Eastern Cape Regional Operations Manager stated, “With the inaugural theme of the ‘SABC Half Marathon’ being ‘PHAKAMA’, we are encouraging the public to participate and come walk or run to promote a cause they believe in. Phakama and come show your support and run for it!”.

Makaula further said, “The SABC has a history of being a dominant player in the space of marathons, having served as the official broadcaster for many years for top South African track and field championships such as the Comrades and Two Oceans Marathons, as well as the Soweto and Cape Town Marathons. In acknowledging the power and impact of sports and enjoining it with the power of SABC broadcast platforms, the inaugural ‘SABC Half Marathon’ will serve as another platform to allow our audiences voices to be heard”.

“It remains our collective responsibility as a community, to take a stand and take action to support the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign by registering for the SABC Half marathon in aid of the Thuthuzela Rape Crisis centre, situated at the Dora Nginza hospital precinct”, says Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Executive Mayor, Cllr Babalwa Lobishe.

The registration details for the race are as follows:

Online entries can be accessed at www.zsports.co.za/sabchalfmarathon or you can get your manual entries at the SABC offices in Gqeberha and at Brian Bands in Newton Park, Eastern Cape.

The manual entries at Brian Bands will close on Wednesday, 15 of November. Online entries will NOT CLOSE.

Late entries will also be done at the venue on the 17 November between 15h00 – 19h00 on Friday and late registration will also be available at the race venue from 5am.

Everyone will get a MEDAL and a FINISHERS certificate when they complete the race.

