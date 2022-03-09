MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC NEWS MAKES KEY CHANGES IN ITS PROGRAMMING

Johannesburg-Wednesday, 09 March 2022- The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) News and Current Affairs division, as part of strengthening its position as a credible news and information provider will from 1 April 2022 launch a news programme, It’s Topical on SABC News Channel 404 presented Mr. Blain Herman on Sundays.

It’s Topical, an interactive programme focusing on various relevant topics that have made headlines during the week, will make its first debut on Sunday, 3 April 2022 between 20h00-21h00. This programme will also simulcast on the last Sunday of each month on the FTA channel, SABC 2 from 20h30 to 21h00. With his vast knowledge and experience in the News industry, accounting for 19 years within the SABC, Mr. Herman who is also the current Co-Anchor and Executive Producer for The Agenda, a news programme on the SABC News channel is set to deliver a perfect platform for South African society from all walks of life. This programme is tailor-made to allow citizens to engage about issues and events that directly impact on them.

The SABC is also proud to announce the addition of a valuable team member in the News division, Ms. Iman Rappetti from 1 April 2022. She is an award winning and seasoned broadcaster. She brings to the SABC a wealth of great knowledge and experience spanning over 20 years, and this will be shared and enjoyed with the Full View audiences on weekends on SABC News Channel 404.

The Acting Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Ms Deidre Uren “Our News channel has successfully retained its top position on the national TV news market in South Africa and we believe that these changes will add on our efforts to increase audience experience and most importantly to continuously deliver comprehensively on the Corporation’s mandate of serving the millions of South Africans who rely on it for education, information, and entertainment. We will also be introducing more exciting changes which will be communicated in due course”.

The SABC is committed to its promise of delivering news that is Independent and Impartial.

