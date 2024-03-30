MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC NEWS LEADS THE PACK AND INTRODUCES NEW EXCITING PROGRAMMING

Johannesburg – Saturday, 30 March 2024 – As the country gears up for the General Elections and celebrates 30-years of democracy, SABC News fuses experience and youthful energy in its new line-up. SABC News proudly stands tall as the trailblazer, the trendsetter and the country’s news leader as it retains its top position in both the satellite and free to air news market.

This leading news service produces and continue to be the training ground for the country’s top talent who continue to excel and contribute to the industry.

The Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare stated that “In our latest triumph, we’re thrilled to introduce a stellar lineup of programs and anchors that undoubtedly keep the SABC News as a credible source of news. Millions of South Africans trust and rely on our content and information”.

The audiences will be treated to a brand-new hard-hitting show, ‘Face the Nation’ with the incomparable Clement Manyathela, where tough questions are tackled, and leaders will be held accountable. In addition, SABC News is thrilled to announce the launch of the new feature, ‘Explain and Verify’, a fact-check show. ‘Explain and Verify’ will delve deep into critical issues, providing in-depth analysis, verification, and clear explanations to ensure our audience is well-informed. This will help decipher any misinformation and disinformation that have become a global phenomenon.

The compelling young and dynamic Ayanda Nyathi will set the agenda in the mid-morning show ‘The Agenda’, weekdays. Additionally, the dynamic and knowledgeable Mfundo Mabalane joins the prime-time ‘Full View’ team, which is the SABC News’s premier daily show. ‘The Late Edition’, the news wrap show, will provide late-night breaking news with the captivating Mpho Sithole to cap off the news day.

Mr Monare further stated that “‘We are excited to introduce ‘Democracy 30’, a special initiative to celebrate our nation’s democracy. Through this program, the vibrant Oliver Dickson will take stock of our journey, reflecting on where we come from as a nation and providing platforms to South Africans to express and reflect on their experiences. We are also bringing viewers rolling coverage of the general elections through town Halls from all corners of the most remote village to the bustling Metros of South Africa in all indigenous languages. On the ‘Election360’ special, Sakina Kamwendo and Blain Herman will host the political party debates”.

SABC News remain committed to ensuring that its programming adhere to the values as encapsulated in the SABC’s Editorial Policy and continue to l provide fair coverage and remain independent and impartial.

End

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590