MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC NEWS LAUNCHES ELECTIONS 360

Johannesburg – Saturday, 13 April 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) News and Current Affairs division will broadcast one of its brand-new flagship Current Affairs programme, Elections 360 on Sunday 14 April 2024 at 19h00.

This show comes at the time when the country is getting ready for the upcoming national elections set to take place on 29 May 2024, and will be presented by two seasoned journalists with wealth of experience, Sakina Kamwendo and Blain Herman.

The Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare said that Elections 360 will be highly interactive, audience driven, fast paced and will encapsulate robust debates that will allow ordinary citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions and express themselves”.

The first broadcast of Elections 360 will take place at the SABC’s M1 Studio in Auckland Park and will kick off with tackling the issue of immigration and border management in the country. As part of showcasing the SABC’s wide footprint and ensuring that the voice of the people is heard, Elections 360 debates will be rolled out in other townhalls across the country with special Outside Broadcasts.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590