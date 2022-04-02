MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC NEWS CHANNEL ON DSTV 404 TO LAUNCH TWO SHOWS IN NEW TIME SLOTS IN APRIL 2022

Johannesburg – Friday, 1 April 2022 – The SABC News Channel on DSTV 404, will revamp its Saturday night line-up with the shows Sports Live and Trendz Live from tomorrow, 2 April 2022.

The popular Sports Live programme moves to a new time slot and will now be broadcast from 20:00 to 20:30 every Saturday. Seasoned sport broadcasters, Simon Burke and Thabiso Sithole will be joined by a brand-new face, Zai Kahn. Together, they will be tackling the biggest stories in sport head-on, taking viewers into the heart of the action, analysing all the talking points and addressing points of contention for the week. Sports Live will strive to give viewers the inside track on what matters most.

The introduction of Trendz Live will see an interactive studio based live magazine show that will make its debut on the SABC’s news channel at 20:30. Anchored by the multi – talented TV actor and Presenter Mxolisi Masango, the program will focus on the sights, scenery as well as celebrating experiences and locations in South Africa and abroad. Trendz Live will also explore different cultures, unique neighborhoods and an array of activities within the arts and culture space.

Acting GE News Deidre Uren says the introduction of these specialist slots is to firstly ensure that that the SABC News channel is constantly “live” and thus having all breaking news and events unfold immediately on the channel. Secondly to give audiences appointment viewing of the days sporting and entertainment events.

Issued By: SABC

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing

ntuligm@sabc.co.za |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153