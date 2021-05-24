MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS DIVISION LAUNCHES #COVERUP SAFETY CAMPAIGN

Johannesburg, Monday 24 May 2021 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) News & Current Affairs division launches the #COVERUP campaign today. This campaign comes amid the rise in COVID-19 infections and increasing fears of the third wave of the pandemic. It also coincides with the country’s second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme.

The campaign’s primary objective is to create awareness and encourage citizens to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The SABC’s Editor-in-Chief, Phathiswa Magopeni, says “the recent increase in coronavirus infections is a concern not only to the citizens, but to all journalists in the country who have to face the invisible danger and continue to cover stories of various communities, putting their own lives at risk while delivering an essential service to the public. The concerns about the third wave are real, and as SABC News we deem it necessary to play our role in line with our mandate, by providing public education and the right information to promote responsible behaviour to contain the spread of COVID-19”.

In the next three weeks, SABC News will intensify its efforts through this campaign to promote the wearing of masks, hand sanitising and maintenance of good hygiene in all essential spaces. The #COVERUP campaign will be carried on SABC News and Current Affairs programming on radio, television and digital platforms. It will run in all 13 of SABC News’ broadcast languages.

During the campaign, citizens will be invited to participate by sharing their own stories about what they are doing to stay safe. The SABC’s newsroom staff across the country will also share their own experiences and awareness messages. The #COVERUP campaign’s message is simple – Wear a mask. Sanitise. Practice physical distancing. Ensure proper ventilation in enclosed spaces. Observing lockdown regulations.

Below are some of the anchor messages that will be featured during the campaign:

#COVERUP! STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

#COVERUP! STOP THE 3RD WAVE

#COVERUP! STAY SAFE

#COVERUP! PROTECT YOURSELF

#COVERUP! PROTECT YOUR FAMILY

#COVERUP! PROTECT YOUR COLLEAGUE

#COVERUP! PROTECT YOUR NEIGHBOUR

#COVERUP! PROTECT YOUR COMMUNITY

