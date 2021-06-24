MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC LAUNCHES SABC SPORT CHANNEL

Johannesburg – Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Tonight the South African Broadcasting Corporation, will be hosting a live broadcast of the official launch of its Sports Channel, following the successful soft launch of its 24 Hour Sports Channel on the SABC DTT service, the Openview set-top-box and the TelkomONE mobile streaming platform in April 2021. This launch will also feature Team SAs announcement of the second team squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games on the Sports Channel.

The event will be live on SABC Sport Channel on Openview 124, the SABC’s DTT service and TelkomONE’s mobile platform from 19:00.

In addition, the public can also view the launch live on Youtube on SABC Sport Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CfGWDqEe40.

The live broadcast of Team SA’s announcement of the second team squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games will be carried on the public broadcaster’s free to air channel SABC 2 at 20h00.

The official hashtags for the event are #SABCSportLaunch and #RememberTheUnforgettable

Mr. Gary Rathbone – GM: SABC Sport stated that “SABC Sport has always been the ultimate sporting home to the nation and has brought to South Africa unforgettable sporting events over the years. We are excited that as SABC Sport we will be part of the historic moment of unveiling the athletes who will be proudly representing the nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. For the public broadcaster, we are aware of the role we also play in touching the hearts and minds of the public. Through the events we showcase on the SABC platforms, we want to inspire up-and-coming athletes in the various sporting disciplines to reach for their dreams”.

Mr. Rathbone further commented “Our newly launched Sports channel on the DTT, Openview and TelkomONE platforms, must also be commended. Since the Channel became operational in April this year, its audience figures have been positive, with latest TAMS figure showing a total reach of over 2 million, a 5 % share of the National Television Market. On Openview alone, the channel has established itself amongst the top 10 on the bouquet, with a total reach of over 1.4 million, representing a 24% share of the Openview market. This is really positive start for an exciting new Sport Channel that South Africans will be able to access without needing to pay a subscription”.

The SABC Sport Channel is committed to providing compelling and exciting local and international sporting content for all sports loving South Africans.

