MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC LAUNCHES ITS STREAMING SERVICE SABC+

Johannesburg – Thursday, 17 November 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched its long-anticipated OTT platform, SABC +.

The SABC + streaming app will provide the best that the SABC has to offer including 19 radio stations and 3 free-to-air television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel. In addition, the app will feature a variety of local and international content, to extend the Corporation’s mission to inform, educate and entertain citizen, everywhere, anytime.

“SABC + signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens” states Mr Madoda Mxakwe, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the SABC. “ SABC + app also presents a growth path to enhancing our value offering to clients and customers to build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC”, concluded Mxakwe.

In partnership with the global consumer electronics and home appliances market leader, Hisense, the Corporation will distribute the SABC + app through the Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs and mobile devices in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on 20 November 2022. Together, these two powerhouses will bring 28 matches of the FIFA World Cup and the official FIFA World Cup show daily, for FREE.

The SABC is proud to partner with a technology company such as Hisense to enable us to fulfil our public mandate, whilst utilising innovation to provide cutting edge content to the public.

SABC + platform can be accessed on the following platforms:

