MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC LAUNCHES ’30 YEARS: A TRIBUTE TO DEMOCRACY CAMPAIGN

Johannesburg – Thursday, 21 March 2024 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to announce the launch of the ’30 Years: A Tribute to Democracy’ campaign aimed at commemorating 30 years of democracy in the country.

The ’30 Years: A Tribute to Democracy’ campaign seeks to honor the invaluable progress, resilience, and collective efforts that have defined South Africa’s journey towards freedom and equality. The launch of this campaign coincides with Human Rights Day, an important day in the South African calendar.

The SABC has stood as a pillar of democracy, providing a platform for diverse voices, fostering dialogue, and championing transparency. Through our commitment to impartiality and integrity, we have played an integral role in shaping public discourse and empowering citizens to engage actively in the democratic process.

The ‘30 Years: A Tribute to Democracy’ campaign embodies the SABC’s dedication to commemorating the milestones and challenges in pursuit of a more just and inclusive society. Through a series of compelling programmes, documentaries, and interactive digital content, the SABC will reflect on the transformative impact of democracy on the nation’s history and collective identity.

The key highlights of the campaign include:

Documentary Series: Engaging narratives that explore the evolution of democracy in the country, featuring interviews with prominent figures, archival footage, and insightful analysis.

Public Forums: Thought-provoking discussions on pressing issues facing democracy, fostering dialogue between policymakers, activists, and citizens.

Interactive Digital Platform: A multimedia hub showcasing stories of resilience, civic engagement, and democratic innovation, inviting audiences to share their perspectives and experiences.

Community Engagement: Collaborative initiatives with local organizations and educational institutions to promote civic education, voter participation, and grassroots activism.

Tribute Events: Special broadcasts and live events commemorating significant milestones in the democratic journey, celebrating the achievements of individuals and movements that have shaped our nation's history.

The SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Ms Nomsa Chabeli stated, “We are honored to launch the ’30 Years: A Tribute to Democracy’ campaign as a testament to our unwavering commitment to democratic values. As we reflect on the past three decades, we recognize the importance of upholding the principles of freedom, equality, and justice for all. Through this campaign, we invite our audience to join us in celebrating the spirit of democracy and renewing our collective resolve to build a better future for generations to come.”

Ms Chabeli also added, “We also want to wish all South Africans well, as we commemorate Human Rights day. The SABC will continue to play a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of the Human Rights”.

The SABC would like to encourage the public to join the public broadcaster and embark on this journey of reflection, celebration, and renewal to honor the legacy of democracy and inspire a new era of progress and inclusivity.

The audio-visual promo can be accessed on this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaiYo_lcGtE

