MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC EDUCATION LAUNCHES THE 2022 MATRIC RESULTS CAMPAIGN

SABC Education in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is launching its Matric Results service which runs from 16 January until 28 February 2023. The Minister of the Department of Basic Education will release the senior certificate results on Thursday, 19th January 2023 and the candidates’ results on Friday, 20th January 2023.

The SABC Education Matric Results service will release the results to all students across all Provinces who have registered using the SMS, USSD and MatricsMate App on the mid-night of the day of the release.

The learners are encouraged to pre-register using the SABC Education Matric Results service, and just by registering you stand the chance to win instant airtime!

Learners can register using any of the registration mechanisms, either SMS or USSD and stand a chance to WIN their share of R10, 000 in airtime! Learners can also download the MatricsMate App from Google Play and Apple App Stores to receive their National Senior Certificate Examination results.

Learners should register with their exam number on the platform of their choice to access their results.

Register on our mobile services to receive the 2022 Matric Results:

SMS

SMS exam number to 45856

The system verifies the Exam number; exam number must be correct in order to be accepted.

Learners will be charged R1,50 per SMS, free SMS’s do not apply

USSD

Dial *120*45856# enter exam number to register

enter exam number to register Learners will be charged R1,50 per minute on USSD.

Results will be sent to learner phone once available

MATRICSMATE APP

Download for free from Google Play and Apple App Stores

Should the learners have queries relating to registration and the use of the SABC Education Matric Results service, they can contact the call centre on 011 507 4755, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm. However, on the day of the release, the call center will operate from Midnight to 5pm.

Further queries on the SABC Education Matric Results services can be directed to Raymond Moruku, Project Manager for Matric Results campaign, SABC Education, morukurk@sabc.co.za or visit www.sabceducation.co.za.

Embargo on the publication of results:

The 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be released at the different schools at 08:00 on Friday, 20 January 2023. These results will be made available to the media houses/service providers on Thursday, 19 January 2023, at 07:00. The publication of results will be embargoed until 06:00 on Friday, 20 January 2023 for all PEDs results, except in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape data will be released to the media houses/service providers on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 12:00. It must be emphasized that the integrity and credibility of the examinations depend on how the results are handled by the various service providers. Failure to abide by the above-mentioned conditions will result in legal action against the recipient of the data, and the recipient will be barred access to all examination results/data in future.

NB: Bursaries are available from NSFAS for any course of study. Contact NSFAS on 08600 NSFAS (0860067327), e-mail info@nsfas.org.za or visit www.nsfas.org.za.

“SABC Education: Enriching Minds, Enriching Lives”.



