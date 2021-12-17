MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC DISCIPLINARY HEARING AGAINST THE GE: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS COMMENCED TODAY

Johannesburg, Friday, 17 December 2021-The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) disciplinary hearing against the Corporation’s Group Executive for News and Current Affairs commenced today, wherein all its witnesses were heard.

The hearing will continue Monday, 20 December 2021 where the witnesses of the concerned employee will also appear before the Independent Chairperson.

The SABC will not comment any further on this matter until it is concluded.

