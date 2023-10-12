MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONTAINS A FIRE INCIDENT AT ITS HEADQUARTERS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 12 October 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) can confirm a fire incident at its headquarters, in the Radio campus in Auckland Park.

Staff members have been evacuated from the affected building and an investigation into what caused the fire is also underway. Contingency measures are being implemented and the safety of all employees is prioritized.

The Corporation will provide a further update once the emergency services have surveyed the situation.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 159