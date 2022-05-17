MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONGRATULATES WILSON B. NKOSI ON HIS RECOGNITION BY MALUMBI FOUNDATION AND DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND RECREATION (MPUMALANGA)

Johannesburg – Thursday, 16 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to congratulate METRO FM’s on-air personality, Mr. Wilson B. Nkosi, who was honored at The Art of Legends Awards 2023 gala dinner, held last night by the Malumbi Foundation in partnership with Mpumalanga’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Recreation.

Mr. Nkosi was bestowed a Certificate of Recognition for Legendary Achievement in the Creative industry.

Ms. Nada Wotshela, SABC Group Executive: Radio stated, “We have always been proud of the role that Mr. Nkosi has played in the radio industry, METRO FM particularly, from building a loyal audience base to mentoring young talent and being a shining example of a consummate broadcaster. We applaud him on his recent and well-deserved recognition, as there is something to be said about being honored where you come from. He is indeed not only a legend of Mpumalanga but also a giant in our country’s creative industry. May he continue to inspire the METRO FM listeners who tune in every Sunday to listen to “Sounds and Stuff like that!”

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590