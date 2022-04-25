MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONGRATULATES MS. NOXOLO GROOTBROOM ON HER HONORARY DOCTORATE FROM NELSON MANDELA UNIVERSITY

Johannesburg – Monday, 25 April 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) congratulates legendary television news broadcaster Ms. Noxolo Grootboom, who will today, be awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the Nelson Mandela University.

According to the university “the honorary doctorate is awarded in recognition of her invaluable work and contribution to journalism, media and communication, as well as her upliftment of the linguistic heritage of South Africa”.

Ms. Deidre Uren, Acting Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, stated “this is yet another accolade which celebrates her contribution and role in delivering news to the South African public, through the isiXhosa news on SABC 1. In her 37 years at the public broadcaster, Ms. Grootboom was known for her work ethic, commitment to her job, as well as the development and use of isiXhosa as a language within the context of news story telling”.

Ms. Grootboom has left a legacy within the SABC’s newsroom in terms of the people she mentored and inspired and the high standard she set in delivering news.

