MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONGRATULATES LEANNE MANAS ON BEING BESTOWED THE NATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT FROM FRANCE

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) congratulates Ms. Leanne Manas on being bestowed the Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit).

This prestigious honour was presented to Ms. Manas last night, by H.E. Mr. Aurélien Lechevallier, the Ambassador of France to South Africa, of behalf of France’s President, Emmanuel Macron.

According to the press statement by the Ambassador’s office, “this high honor recognizes her immense contribution to journalism, media and various important charitable causes. It is a recognition of her extraordinary talent and resilience on our TV screens as she continues to inform South Africans through her daily programme Morning Live, which she has been hosting on South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC for almost two decades”.

“The public broadcaster is proud that Ms. Manas’ hard work and dedication to our SABC 2 news platform Morning Live, continues to have a profound impact and resonance with audiences across the globe after all these years”, commented Ms. Deidre Uren, the SABC’s Acting Group Executive: News and Current Affairs”. “We applaud her for continuously flying the South African flag high”, concluded Ms Uren.

ENDS

Issued By: SABC

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

