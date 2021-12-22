MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONFIRMS THE BROADCAST OF LIVE UPDATES OF THE PROTEA INBOUND TOUR ON RADIO 2000

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 22 December 2021-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the misinformation on social media regarding the broadcast of the Protea Inbound Tour matches on Radio 2000. The social media status updates insinuate that Radio 2000 will not broadcast this tour and this is not the case.

The SABC would like to dispel this misinformation and state that Radio 2000 will broadcast three live updates (duration of three to five minutes) every hour and stream full live commentary on the station’s website www.radio2000.co.za

