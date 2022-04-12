MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC CONDEMNS A FALSE AND ILLEGAL INVESTMENT SCHEME USING ITS NAME

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 12 April 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern, a false advertisement of an apparent money-making scheme on social media platforms. The advertisement of this scam is purported to be endorsed by the SABC. The Corporation would like to distance itself from this scam.

The broadcaster is not a financial institution and is not mandated to run any investment schemes. The SABC’s statutory mandate is to ensure that the public is informed, educated, and entertained with content that is delivered in a responsible manner and does not deceive and defraud them. Thus, the SABC appeals to the public not to participate in the scam which is being communicated on social media.

The said advertisement and its associated content on various communication platforms is regrettable and the SABC views it in a serious light as the public broadcaster’s corporate identity and its presenter are used to promote it. The Corporation will take the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators refrain from using SABC’s corporate identity.

