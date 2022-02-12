MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC COMMEMORATES WORLD RADIO DAY

Johannesburg, Saturday, 12 February 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) commemorates World Radio Day by fully aligning itself with this year’s theme that is entrenched on the principle of trust.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Trust and Radio, with subthemes such as ‘trust and accessibility’ and ‘trust and viability’ of radio stations. This theme is a perfect fit in the strategic direction of SABC’s radio portfolio, which is to continuously ensure that radio is a trusted medium in providing reliable and credible information, is accessible to all citizens and remains economically viable despite the ever-changing broadcasting environment.

All SABC radio stations will commemorate the day with programming that focuses on celebrating the gains that have been made by SABC Radio in a democratic setting, building trust with the listeners being at the centre of the of discussions. Some of the highlights for the day will include the Limpopo Combo (Phalaphala FM, Munghana Lonene FM and Thobela FM) broadcasting live from the University of Venda on the 13th of February 2022. This broadcast is aimed at providing the students with a live experience of radio broadcasting and showcasing the power of radio as a medium of communication. SAfm will also host a panel discussion with radio experts, on the 14th of February 2022, between 11h00 – 12h00, which will be streamed live on-air and SAfm digital platforms.

SABC Radio as a long-standing and traditional media platform has proven its resilience and adaptability in a highly competitive and rapidly changing broadcasting environment, characterised by the proliferation of other alternative media platforms. In current times, audiences consume media via digital, internet, social media platforms, pay-tv, and OTT platforms. Despite these changes, the SABC’s Radio portfolio has made a great impression in growing its terrestrial and digital footprint in the market, with a strong presence on social media and podcasting.

SABC Group Executive for Radio, Ms Nada Wotshela stated that “This day is commemorated every year since its inception in 2012, with an objective to highlight the importance of radio as a trusted and most accessible medium for informing, educating and entertaining individuals and communities. Radio remains the most reliable communication platform to date, with the ability to influence social discourse and change people’s lives. As the SABC, we continuously explore world-class technologies to enhance our audio delivery and keep our audiences captivated. Our core responsibility from a strategic perspective is to ensure that radio does not degenerate due to technological advancements, instead it is protected and enriched so that it continues to reach mass audiences and niche markets with more streamlined and diversified offerings”.

SABC Radio portfolio will continue to implement strategies to ensure optimal performance of all its brands, with audience growth and advertising revenue continuing to be key priorities.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513