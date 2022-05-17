MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC BROADCASTING FOR THE PEOPLE AS WE OBSERVE HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – Human Rights Day in South Africa is a day in which the country reflects on the events, which led to, and the day of the Sharpeville massacre, which took place on 21 March 1960.

It is a day of recognising and reaffirming that the human rights of all South African citizens are protected, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), as a public service content provider advocates for public content that is easily accessible to all citizens despite their social and economic status or their geographical location #SABC EVERYWHERE, FOR EVERYONE. Therefore, as we reflect on our human rights as a country, it becomes clear that the mandate of a statutory institution such as the SABC is to play an active role in the realisation of democracy and ensuring that all citizens are offered equal opportunities to access important information as a human right.

During this period as we observe such a significant day in our history, it is important to focus on the role of the SABC as a public institution, which is bestowed with the responsibility to create awareness of human rights. The SABC comprises of 19 radio stations, which broadcasts in all South African languages, with the inclusion of Channel Africa, a service that is broadcast in several African countries. In addition, it has five (5) video entertainment (television) services, and a streaming service, SABC Plus that are dedicated to programming that is not only entertaining but geared towards realizing social justice.

Over the years, the SABC’s compelling programming has placed restoring human dignity as the focal point. This is through programming such as news items, which highlight the plight of women and children, poverty-stricken communities, and other societal challenges, which strip away the dignity of citizens. With such coverage, the SABC has been able to not only broadcast these events, but also attract people who are able to empower and assist those affected with credible information and possible solutions.

The SABC will continue to play a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of the human rights.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590