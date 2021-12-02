MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC BOARD TAKES GRIEVANCES LODGED BY GE: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS SERIOUSLY

Johannesburg –Thursday, 02 December 2021 – The Board takes seriously the grievances lodged by the Group Executive: News & Current Affairs, Ms Phathiswa Magopeni against the Chairperson of the Board, Mr Bongumusa Makhathini and the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Madoda Mxakwe. The Board assures that the matter is being processed fairly and in accordance with SABC policies. The Board believes that the processes underway should be allowed to conclude and will not comment further at this stage.

