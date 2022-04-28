MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC APPOINTS MR. MOSHOESHOE MONARE AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE FOR NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 28 April 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare as the Group Executive for News and Current Affairs effective from 01 June 2022.

Mr. Monare has 25 years experience in the media industry and is currently the Managing Director Operations and Corporate Services at Arena Holdings. He has also served on the boards of several organisations including Tiso Blackstar, the Media Development and Diversity Agency and Publishers Support Services.

Prior to assuming executive roles, he spent almost two decades in editorial operations, as a reporter for the Pretoria News, The Star, Sunday Times and the SABC before occupying senior editorial positions as The Editor of The Sunday Independent, Deputy Editor of Mail and Guardian, Group Political Editor of Independent Newspapers, Executive Editor of The Star and Managing Editor of The Sunday Times and The Times. He also served as a member of the adjudication panel of the Press Council and is a former Deputy Chairperson of SANEF.

Mr. Monare holds a National Diploma in Journalism from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), a BA Honours and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the University of Witwatersrand, an LLB from UNISA and a Management Advancement Programme from Wits Business School.

The SABC wishes Mr. Monare well in his new role.

