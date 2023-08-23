MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC APPOINTS CINDY DIAMOND AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE FOR SALES

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 23 August 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce Ms Cindy Diamond as the new Group Executive: Sales, effective 1 September 2023. In this role, Diamond will play a crucial part in positioning the SABC’s Commercial services to drive growth, maximize revenue, and build a world-class brand.

With experience at major private media houses in the country, Diamond brings expertise in digital transformation and sales leadership to South Africa’s largest broadcaster.

“Reclaiming and expanding our market share in advertising revenue is my primary focus and I am determined to achieve this – we’re the biggest broadcaster not only in our country but on the continent. Joining the SABC as Group Executive: Sales is an honour. SABC has a rich legacy and a promising future that aligns with my passion for diversified revenue streams and meaningful partnerships through various platforms and digital innovations,” asserts Diamond.

She further stated, “I am familiar with challenges and look forward to collaborating with talented individuals within the organisation. Together, we will establish ourselves as a dominant sales partner known for results, consistency, and outstanding service.”

Cindy is recognised as a dynamic media sales and management leader by industry peers. She’s known for her inspirational leadership style and dedication to fostering a high-performance, people-centric culture.

Her proven track record in growing revenue market share and decades of industry experience aligns seamlessly with SABC’s mission to become a digitally empowered, financially sustainable public broadcaster for South Africa and beyond.

In welcoming Cindy Diamond, the SABC’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr Ian Plaatjes said, “we warmly welcome Cindy Diamond to the SABC. With her extensive industry experience, expertise, and drive, we are poised to enhance sales capabilities and performance. Our collaboration will steer SABC’s transformation into a fiscally sustainable, competitive, and credible public broadcaster. I’m thrilled to be part of this positive direction for Cindy, the SABC, and South Africa.”

