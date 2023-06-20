MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 20 June 2023– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has resolved to appoint Ms. Nada Wotshela as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer effective 1 July 2023 whilst the recruitment of a new GCEO is underway.

The Board is confident of Ms. Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore on the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period.

Ms. Wotshela is a seasoned broadcaster with more than 20 years working experience at the SABC with 12 of these years in senior management and executive roles. She possesses both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills of public broadcasting and is currently serving as Group Executive for Radio at the SABC.

Issued By: Group Communications on behalf of the SABC Board

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590